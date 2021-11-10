Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $836.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $856.28. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $509.39 and a 52-week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.