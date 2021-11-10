Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Sell

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Ichor stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

