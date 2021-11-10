Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

