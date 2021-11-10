Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

