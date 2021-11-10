Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.