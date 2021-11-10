Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Strong-Buy

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. It will also likely gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability due to reduced operating rates across Europe and Asia. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. CF Industries is also committed to boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. It is also taking actions to de-leverage its balance sheet.”

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

NYSE:CF opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock worth $9,034,695 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

