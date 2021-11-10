Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,577 shares of company stock worth $692,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

