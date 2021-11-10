Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to “Hold”

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.