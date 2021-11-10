Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.08 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $404,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

