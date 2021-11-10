Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.78 million.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 634,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,578. Zai Lab has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.73.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

