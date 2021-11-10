ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $170.64 million and approximately $42.19 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

