ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0314

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $253,379.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

