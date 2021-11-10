Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.71.

ZBRA stock traded down $14.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,329. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

