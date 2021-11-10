ZEON Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 48% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $94.18 million and $471,720.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00219728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092032 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

