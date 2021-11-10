Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Zero has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $33,038.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00276626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00140581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000127 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,695,109 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

