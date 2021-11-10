Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 156.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

