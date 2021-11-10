Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $249.20 and last traded at $250.22, with a volume of 262484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.40.

Specifically, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,772 shares of company stock worth $29,898,098. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.18 and its 200 day moving average is $322.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

