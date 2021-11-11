-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. NOV has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

