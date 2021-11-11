-$0.06 EPS Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in electroCore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.