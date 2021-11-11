-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

