-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.68.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.