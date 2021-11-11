-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 1,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.