-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.22. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

