-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

EXTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,920. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

