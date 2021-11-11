$0.50 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Bally’s stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 925,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,755.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,620 shares in the last quarter.

Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

