$0.53 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. 942,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,244. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

