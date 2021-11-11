$0.61 EPS Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.90. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.39%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,709,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

