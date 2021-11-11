-$0.72 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,583 shares of company stock worth $32,506,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

