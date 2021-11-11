$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

