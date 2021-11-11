$0.97 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,562. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $631.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

