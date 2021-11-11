$1.05 EPS Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ITT posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

NYSE ITT traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 205,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

