$1.11 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.13. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. 5,805,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,480,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.