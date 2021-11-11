$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 976,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,392. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

