$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. South State reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

