$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $201.33. 624,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

