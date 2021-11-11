100,000 Shares in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

MF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Missfresh Limited has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MF. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

