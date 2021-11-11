11,222 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.