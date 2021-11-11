$113.95 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $113.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.08 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. 251,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

