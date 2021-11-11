11,938 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 117,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91.

