13,100 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE:SXI opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $417,669 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.