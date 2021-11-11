14,173 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.