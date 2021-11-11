$143.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $143.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $649.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,262. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.41. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

