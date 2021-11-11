$144.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report sales of $144.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.12 million to $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $148.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

TGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 562,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,840. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

