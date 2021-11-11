14,858 Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

INVZ stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.71. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.