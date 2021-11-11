15,797 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

