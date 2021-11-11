16,722 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

