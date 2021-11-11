1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581,320 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $184,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

