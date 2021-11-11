1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $146.28 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607,810 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $146,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,372,939 shares of company stock valued at $108,617,095. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

