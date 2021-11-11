1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $115,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $3,807,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 637.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,185,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $581.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $410.00 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

