1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 176,093 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of Restaurant Brands International worth $161,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

