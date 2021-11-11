1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Anthem worth $95,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.70.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $424.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.24. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.